Jewell Cherry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jewell Cherry, 91, of Warren, formerly of Niles, went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones in Heaven, Saturday evening, February 22 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren.

She was born October 12, 1928 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, a daughter of the late William Avery and Chester (Whitt) Tackett.

Jewell was employed in the maintenance department at the Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 32 years, retiring in 1978.

She attended the Maranatha Church in Warren.

Jewell is survived by her three children, Bonnie (Jack) Losey, William (Julieanne) Cherry and Brenda (Robert) Barton. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; a grandson, Elijah, with whom she was especially close and spent a great deal of time with; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Richard) Sposito and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Ray Cherry; daughter in law, Lucia Cherry; two infant grandsons; a brother, William Tackett, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 with the Reverend Jeffrey Chapin officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Jewell’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the nursing and nurse aide staff at Community Skilled Health Care Centre for the great care they provided her. Special thanks for making our Mom happy and loved with your jovial interactions with her.

Jewell had a great love and special touch with animals of all types and especially enjoyed her cats over the years. Therefore, material contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County and/or Cats are People, in her memory.

