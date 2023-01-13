HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Jean Phillips, age 79, formerly of Howland Ohio, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Community Healthcare in Niles, Ohio.

She was born June 9, 1943, in Salem Ohio, the daughter of the late Jessie F. and the late Ada A. (Crum) Hodge.

She graduated from East High School in Youngstown Ohio in 1959 and from Lewis Weinberger and Hill Beauty School following high school.

She worked as a cosmetologist for many years locally and later in Florida.

Her greatest interest as a hobby was arts and crafts, at which she was very talented. Family members and friends continue to enjoy her beautiful decorated eggshells. She also spent many leisure hours working jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Phillips; daughter, Letitia Cramer; infant daughter, Lillian Marie Cramer; brother, Marvin Hodge; sister, Carol Clark; foster sister, Barbara Roberts and foster brother, Dennis Lewis, Sr.

She is survived by siblings, James Hodge, Jesse Hodge, Earl Hodge, Darlene Charles, Jeffrey Johns, Sandra Breymeier and Cathy Hinderliter and foster brother, Carter Lewis.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to NOAS, 5000 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

