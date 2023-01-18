CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Marie Lauer, 40, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 11, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dale William Lauer and Rebecca A. (Lindsay) Rein.

Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Champion High School. She furthered her education at Trumbull Business College earning an Associates Degree in Accounting.

Jessica enjoyed crafts and playing video games.

She is survived by her daughter, Josie L. Lelaidier of Struthers, Ohio; son, Maurice J. Lelaidier of Cortland, Ohio; father, Dale William Lauer of Warren, Ohio; mother, Rebecca A. (Fred) Rein of Lakeland, Florida; brothers, Jake O. (Laura) Rodgers and Dale W. (Carissa) Lauer of Cortland, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Molly Fowler of Lakeland, Florida; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, ATTN: Volunteer Services, One Perkins Square Akron, OH 44308, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.