Jessica Lynn Heginbotham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Lynn Heginbotham, 37, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born October 3, 1982, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Arthur J. Helman Jr. and Tammy Heginbotham.

Jessica attended Warren G. Harding High School and had been employed as a state tested nurse aide at the former Briarfield At The Ridge Nursing Home in Mineral Ridge.

She is survived by her father, Arthur J. Helman, Jr. of Warren; three children, Haylee, Lindsey and Jeremy Ferringer; her grandmother, Nancy Helman; a brother, Arthur Helman, III and a sister, Jody Hill.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.