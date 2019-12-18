Breaking News
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Jessica Lynn Heginbotham, Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

December 15, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jessica Lynn Heginbotham, Warren, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Lynn Heginbotham, 37, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence. 

She was born October 3, 1982, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Arthur J. Helman Jr. and Tammy Heginbotham.

Jessica attended Warren G. Harding High School and had been employed as a state tested nurse aide at the former Briarfield At The Ridge Nursing Home in Mineral Ridge. 

She is survived by her father, Arthur J. Helman, Jr. of Warren; three children, Haylee, Lindsey and Jeremy Ferringer; her grandmother, Nancy Helman; a brother, Arthur Helman, III and a sister, Jody Hill. 

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com