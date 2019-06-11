Jesse Wayne Helsley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse Wayne Helsley, 33, of Warren, Ohio lost his long fought battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born February 26, 1986 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Leslie D. “Admiral BRMC” and Marlene M. (Perkins) Helsley.

He was a graduate of Champion High School Class of 2004.

Jesse served in the United States Marine Corps with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Jesse was proud of his two tours in the USMC and his brothers in arms, proud of the love of his family and friends and a proud Cleveland Browns fan.

He was an outgoing person with a heart of gold, loved having “good times” with loved ones, enjoyed martial arts, music, the outdoors and walking his dogs.

Left to carry on his memory are his uncles, Melvin “Professor BRMC” (Patricia) Helsley of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tim Annabell of Salem, Ohio and Michael Perkins of Connecticut; aunts, Cindy Thomas of Cortland, Ohio and Jodi Buckley of Ft. Myers, Florida; lifetime best friend, Cassie Crytzer of Warren, Ohio and stepgrandfather, Edward Dillon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Melissa M. Helsley and grandparents, Joyce and Ray Annabell and Helen and Wayne Helsley.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Lion Man will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Jesse will be laid to rest privately with his family at Sager Burial Park, Bristol Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Jesse, to Homefront Hugs Foundation, 101 Fieldcrest Street, Suite 103, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.