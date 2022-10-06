LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

He was born April 21, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence E. Burkey, Sr. and Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey.

On April 24, 2015, he married the former Marilyn Hazlerig. They have shared seven years of marriage.

He was a graduate of LaBrae High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Woodford Excavating.

Jesse enjoyed campfires, Harley Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Marilyn Burkey of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Jesse Burkey, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio; stepchildren, Hunter Hazlerig of Leavittsburg, Ohio, David Falkenstein, Alicia Doing of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Lenny Doing of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Kara Lightner of Cortland, Ohio and Jonathan Lightner of Cortland, Ohio; mother, Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey; brothers, Lawrence (Lori) Burkey, Jr., Ronald (Betsey) Burkey, David Burkey and Timothy (Kristin) Burkey; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.