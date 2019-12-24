Jess Alvin Wilburn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jess Alvin Wilburn, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born September 4, 1939, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, a son of the late Richard and Nola Francis (Stone) Wilburn.

On August 6, 1962, Jess married the former Rosa Wildner. They shared 57 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Jess retired from General Motors Lordstown after 30 years of service as a repairman. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed bowling, woodworking and crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Wilburn of Warren, Ohio; sons, Edwin (Melanie) Wilburn of Ravenna, Ohio, Jonny (Mary Kay) Wilburn of Liberty, Ohio and Terry Wilburn of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Shirley Prokes of Warren, Ohio; stepson, Harold Wildner of Germany; stepdaughter, Bridgette (Manfred) Schlotzer of Germany; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sisters, Shirley of Florida and Helen Cooley of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Wilburn; sister, Marge Brown and son-in-law, Christopher Prokes.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.