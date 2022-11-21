WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young.

Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed for five years as a dental assistant and over 18 years at Hillside Rehab as a nursing assistant.

She enjoyed rapping, shopping and dancing. Jesare’e enjoyed spending time with her family, her daughter and her dog “Nina.”

She is survived by her mother, Sonja Harris; father, Jesse Young; the highlight of her life, her daughter, Terriney Divine Williams; sisters, Tamaralyn Harris of Warren, Ohio and Emily Sheldon of Saginaw, Michigan; brother, Ruben Aguilar of Atlanta, Georgia and Jesse Young, Jr. of Saginaw, Michigan; Godchildren, La’Valle Moore, Jr., Brian Atkins, Jr. and Martell Williams, Jr. and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Justyn Young and Tristian Aguilar; her maternal grandparents, Sylvesta and Norman Harris, Sr; her paternal grandparents, Jerome Young and Elizabeth (Kelly) Williams and cousins, Chauncey Coleman, Shontell Williams and Derek Thrash.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Second Baptist Church. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

