Jerry L. Flavell, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Flavell, 63, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, with his loved ones by his side.

Born November 20, 1955, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Edwin and Delores (Lyke) Flavell.

Jerry loved going out to Lake Erie, fishing with his buddies, driving his #58 Monte Carlo Stock Car, monkeying around in his garage and hanging out with his pal, Max.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen L. Flavell; daughter, Jamie L. (husband, Chris and grandson, Jeremy) Gaumond of Sevierville, Tennessee; sister, Jackie (husband, Mike) Thompson of Poland, Ohio; nephews, David and Brian Thompson of Poland, Ohio, Steven Timko of Erie, Pennsylvania and niece, Michelle Flavell of Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Delores Flavell; sister, Cathy Timko and daughter, Leigha A. Samples Tucker.

Jerry was loved by many family and friends, especially his second family at Tommy Doggs in Niles, Ohio. Jerry will be greatly missed by all.

There will be no calling hours or services as this was his wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Lung Association.

