WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerrie Kathleen Hyde, 94, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 26, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas and the late Kathryn (Kaster) McAleer.

Jerrie was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and furthered her education at Youngstown School of Nursing.

She worked at Northside Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

Jerrie belonged to the following organizations: Retired Nurses of Youngstown; ONA District #3; and Retired Nurses of Florida-Treasure Coast.

She enjoyed traveling, crafts, handiwork and reading romance novels.

Jerrie wintered at North Hutchinson Island, Florida since 1984, eventually living there for almost 20 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Janata of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Donna Prychodnik of Warren, Ohio and Sue (Andrew) Shesko of Ft. Pierce, Florida; sons, Thomas Hyde of Cortland, Ohio and Kenneth (Debbie) Hyde of Warren, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Hyde and sisters, Avonell McAleer, Helen Hood and Jean Mercer.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

