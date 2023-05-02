SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeri L. Owsley, 42, of Southington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 30, 1980, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jerry Pacek and Brenda (Henry) Agler.

Jeri is survived by her mother, Brenda (Henry) Agler; adoptive father, Kenneth Agler; children, Brandon Agler of Cortland, Ohio, Cheyenne Owsley of Southington, Ohio, Gage Owsley of Vienna, Ohio and Maddison Brown of Southington, Ohio; sister, Kathy (Richard) Butcher of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Bob (Audra) Agler of Austintown, Ohio and Kenneth (Kathleen) Agler of Niles, Ohio; and granddaughter, Sienna.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Owsley; and aunt, Judy Webster.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

