FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy M.C. Holmes, 40, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. The death angel came and took him away to a place free from sickness, sorrow and pain following health issues.

Jeremy was born on Monday, July 12, 1982, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Curtis and Theresa (McVicker) Kessel.

Jeremy was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and go four wheeling. He loved to read and keep up on current events and you could always have an intellectual conversation with him, but most of all he loved being Kennedy’s daddy.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brandy Pontius Holmes and their 17 month old daughter, Kennedy Evelyn Noel; father and stepmother, Curtis R. (Penny) Holmes of Howland, Ohio; mother and stepfather, Theresa A. (Luke) Kessel of Warren, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Elsie Holmes; brother, Shane (Stephanie) Holmes; sister, Malaina Kessel; nephews, Bailey and Owen Holmes; a stepbrother, stepsister; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debby and Ray Pontius; and two sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Walter McVicker; maternal grandmother, Evelyn McVicker; paternal grandfather, Paul Holmes; and paternal step-grandmother, Margaret McVicker.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Paul Armitage will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in West Lenox Cemetery, Lenox Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

