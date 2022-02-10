NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerald Lee Suckow, 78, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 8, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Francis and Theresa (Szilagyi) Suckow.

Jerald retired from General Motors Lordstown after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, history, cooking and gardening. He most enjoyed being the “World’s Okayest Grandpa” that wore flashy track suits while slinging loving insults at his family.

He is survived by his children, John F. (Kay) Suckow of Hebron, Indiana, Renay L. (Michael) Crouse of Niles, Ohio and Todd J. (Wendy) Suckow of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Alexandra, Parker, Joshua and Nathan; former wife, Eileen Mack of Warren, Ohio and stepsons, Donald and Adam Basile.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Suckow and two brothers, Robert and Skip Suckow.

In keeping with Jerald’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Badda Bing Badda Boom have a good day, Love Jerry.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in his memory.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.