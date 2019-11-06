Jennifer C. Zurbuchen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer C. Zurbuchen, 39, of Warren, passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born September 9, 1980 in Warren, the daughter of James, Sr. and Mary B. (Greathouse) Brainard.

Jennifer attended the Fairhaven School and Creative Learning Workshop. She enjoyed watching game shows and loved country music.

She is survived by her mother, Mary, with whom she made her home. She also leaves behind a sister, Nakia (James Hamrick) Zurbuchen and a brother, James (Shalyn Bagaglia) Brainard, Jr., both of Warren and nieces and nephews; Ty and Jordan Hamrick and Kylie, Mika and Mace Lumpp.

She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents, John and Nadine Greathouse.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.