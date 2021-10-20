Jennifer A. Carkido, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer A. Carkido, 52, of Warren, died early Friday evening, October 15, at the Washington Square Health Care Center, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born July 22, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony L., Sr. and Margaret M. (Geidner) Carkido.

Jennifer attended Youngstown East High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She had a fun, happy personality and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and loved ones. Jennifer will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jennifer is survived by her mother of Mineral Ridge and father of Austintown and two children, Tiffany N. Carkido of Mineral Ridge and Jonathan W. Young, Jr. of Niles. She also leaves behind a brother, Anthony L. “TJ” Carkido, Jr. of Austintown; four stepsiblings, Jolanta Carkido, Jospeh Carkido, Miranda (Marc) Dusenberry and Teresa (Tim) Henderson and three grandchildren, Faith L. Weston, Aydenn John-Thomas Young and Lovely Mary-Ann Young.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Geidner and her paternal grandparents, Louis and Alice Carkido.

Jennifer’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Washington Square for all of the kind, compassionate care they gave to her through the years.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

