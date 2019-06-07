Jennie T. Dirlea Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie T. Dirlea, 100, of Warren, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born September 11, 1918 in Warren, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Adam) Todor.

Jennie was employed at Trumbull Lamp in the 1940’s and later became a homemaker, caring for her family.

Her first husband, John Dirlea, passed away in 1939. She then married William S. Dirlea on November 11, 1941 and they shared 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing in 1981.

Jennie was a member of the North Park Baptist Church in Warren and the Tuesday Card Club.

She loved to dance, bowling and sketching portraits.

Loving memories of Jennie will be carried on by her daughter, Jeanne ( Don) Bondzio of Waco, Texas; a brother, Nick Todor of Texas and two grandsons, Mark Doumont of Lodi, Ohio and Stephen Doumont, of Warren and her dear friend, Helen Clayton of Warren.

Besides her parents and husbands, Jennie was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Dirlea; a daughter, Jeanette Doumont; a brother, John Todor and two sisters, Mary Potts and Victoria Bayus.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Jim Baer officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11.

Jennie will be laid to rest in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to North Park Baptist Church, 1464 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.