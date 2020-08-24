Jeffrey Allen Gross, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Allen Gross, 67, of Cortland, passed away late Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 10, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Raymond and Delores (Wilson) Gross.

Jeff attended Warren John F. Kennedy High School and then went to Lakeview High School, where he graduated in 1971.

He was employed as a roller for the former Republic/WCI Steel in Warren for 32 years, prior to retiring.

He married the former Catherine L. Culver on June 10, 1978. They shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Jeff enjoyed camping, NASCAR, watching the Indianapolis 500, Cleveland Browns and Indians and working on his vintage cars and motorcycles. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he dearly loved.

Besides his wife, Jeff is survived by four children; Melissa Culver, of Warren, Mark (Jodi) Gross, of Champion, Heidi Gross, of Warren and Amanda (Tony) Kovac, of Cortland. He also leaves behind two brothers; Bruce and Ray Gross; twelve grandchildren; Kryssa, Jacob, Arius, Hannah, Holly, Hayley, Kaycee, Kaylnn, Jaidah, Jenna, Mason and Linnea and a great-granddaughter, Vayda.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Danny.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.

Jeff will be laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.