Jeffrey Allan Woods, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Allan Woods, 62, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 18, 1956, in Euclid, Ohio, a son of the late Hansel JC and Mary Frances (Tetters) Woods.

On September 26, 1989, he married the former Jewell Riddle. They shared 29 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was employed as a corrections officer at NE Correctional and Mountain City in Tennessee and a veteran of the United States Navy.

Jeffrey was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing the guitar.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Woods of Warren, Ohio; son, Jeffrey A. Woods, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee; stepson, James Courtney of Pennsylvania; sister, Debbie Monreal of Colorado; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Jeffrey’s wishes no services will be held and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.