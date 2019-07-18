Jeffrey Allan “Telephone Jeff” Warzala, Mecca, Ohio – Obituary

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Allan “Telephone Jeff” Warzala, 68, of Mecca, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 14, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Chester Warzala and the late Marion (Bates) Warzala.

On March 27, 1971, Jeff married the former Pamela K. Lewis and they spent the last 48 years together.

Jeff was a graduate of Howland High School and also attended Ohio State University.

He served in the Army National Guard and then went on to earn his nickname “Telephone Jeff” as a Telephone Technician at Century Link retiring after 30 years.

Jeff was a member of Cortland Moose Lodge #1012.

He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing darts and being in the outdoors. He was the life of the party and loved to make people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela K. Warzala of Mecca, Ohio; father, Chester Warzala; son, Justin Warzala of Mecca, Ohio; daughter, Megan (Phillip) O’Connor of Powell, Ohio; sisters, Jennifer (Greg) Mong of Niles, Ohio and Karen Warzala of Cocoa, Florida; grandson, Caleb O’Connor and one granddaughter on the way. Jeff will also be missed by his dog, Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Warzala.

Per Jeff’s wishes he has been cremated.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A memorial tailgate party as a celebration of Jeff’s life will take place at a later date.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.