WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery “Jeff” Allen Dean, 59, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born January 15, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Cecil Dean and Edith (Hazlet) Dean.

On July 1, 1991, he married the former Elizabeth Rosinski. They have shared 30 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was employed at Master Security for 30 years.

Jeff enjoyed drawing, writing, watching Sci-Fi and horror movies and playing Pokemon Go but above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of St. Pious X and Blessed John Paul II.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Dean of Warren, Ohio; children, Katie Rosinski of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Christine Woods of Cleveland, Ohio, Johnnie Dreslinski of Warren, Ohio, Kyle Dean of Newton Falls, Ohio and Therese Dean of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Randall Steele, Pam (Marty) Tokay, Frank Dean, Mona Dean and Marsha Dean; grandchildren, Soynia, Nate, Sabrina, RJ, Amber, Monika and Liz and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Wyatt and James.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Dean and brother, Cecil Dean, Jr.

Services will be held 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until service time

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.