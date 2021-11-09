Jeanette S. Miller, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette S. Miller, 90, formerly of Lake Milton, passed away on November 7, 2021 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born July 12, 1931 in Chippewa Lake, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond M. Shrock and the late Rose M. (Soltis) Shrock.

She was a graduate of Nelson High School class of 1949.

Jeanette enjoyed crocheting, playing card games and board games as well as completing crosswords. She loved being with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cheryl (Alan) Stevens of Lake Milton, Ohio and Laura Metzinger of Canfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Carmela (Mark) Silvers, Alana Stevens, Alan Stevens, Jr., and Aron (Megan) Lough; her great-grandchildren, Cody and Morgan Silvers, and Bryce and Blake Banfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Miller; son, Duke Miller; sister, Helen Grega and brother, Raymond Shrock, as well as her parents.

Jeanette will be laid to rest at Eckis Cemetery, Milton Township, where a private service for immediate family will be held.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

