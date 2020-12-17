Jean Louise Zeck Newman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Louise Zeck Newman, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away of COVID- 19 December 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born June 22, 1926 in Lakewood, OH, a daughter of the late Alfred George Phillips and Hazel Blanche.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Jean was a member of the 2nd Christian Church in Warren where she served as an assistant secretary until its closing, she then attended the 1st Christian Church in Niles.

Jean loved to read and enjoyed many different crafts especially crochet.

Surviving are her son, Allen (Sharon) Zeck of Punta Gorda, Florida, her daughter, Kim (Charles) Zarick of Warren, Ohio, five grandchildren, Ronnie Allen, James Allen, Leslie Hutto, Rachel Zarick and Morgan (Gerald Gammon) Zarick, great grandchildren, Shelby, Gary, Noelle, Ashleigh and Hailey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 1st husband, Robert Zeck, he 2nd husband Charles Newman, a sister Rae Morrell and a brother Richard Phillips.

There will be a private service at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.