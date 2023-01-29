CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and Donna (Mottle) Seinkner.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1999.

He then went on to work a well respected 21-year career with General Motors.

Jason worked hard and put his best into everything he did. From the greenest grass to the shiniest cars, his work ethic was always admired from those around. His helping hand was always lent to those in need.

Although he did enjoy a challenging round of golf and a good game of bowling, Jason’s true joy was taking care of his family.

He married the love of his life, Joanne Bell, on December 10, 2005. Together they share one son, Nathan, who was the light of his daddy’s world. As a family, they enjoyed a simple life of working in the yard, playing board games, attending church and spending time with loved ones. The beloved memories they made together will be forever remembered and treasured until they are united again.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Bell) Seinkner of Fort Wayne, Indiana; beloved son, Nathan Seinkner; loving parents, Joseph and Donna Seinkner of Canfield, Ohio; loving sister, Dawn Tomko of Canfield, Ohio; nephews, Christopher DeDonato, Dominic DeDonato, Xavier Tomko plus many other dear family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Clara Seinkner and maternal grandparents, George and Helen Mottle.

Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all who loved him. He will forever be a piece of our hearts.

Services will be held at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Garrettsville, Ohio, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, where Pastor Michael Grantz will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday.

Interment will be in Harrington Cemetery, Nelson Township, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at carlwhall.com.

