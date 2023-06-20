WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Howard Thigpen, 51, of LaGrange, Ohio, loving son, brother, uncle and cousin, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 11, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kathy (Thigpen) Roe.

Jason graduated from Brookfield High School class of 1990.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served 1990-1994.

Jason worked as a construction flagger.

He enjoyed painting, writing poems, playing his harmonica, reading the Bible and being with family and friends.

Jason will be missed beyond measure. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart and loved his family with absolutely every part of his being. Jason’s presence was one that when he walked into a room, he would have everyone laughing with either his quick wit, funny faces, or a joke. He lived his last days broken hearted by the loss of his dear fiancée, Pag-asa “Hope” Dayo and the loss of his best friend and uncle, Anthony “Tony” Thigpen. He was the perfect example of don’t judge a book by the cover, because you will miss the best parts!

He is survived by his parents, Kathy (Thigpen) Roe and Larry C. Roe of Monroeville, Ohio; siblings, Carla (Jeff) Waldeck of Bristol, Ohio, Michael (Amy) Ranttila of Cortland, Ohio, Angie (Chris) Phillips of Warren, Ohio, Kari (Aaron) Swenson of Norwalk, Ohio, Brian Roe of Milan, Ohio, David Roe of Norwalk, Ohio, Heath (Jenna) Roe of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Sarah Roe of Columbus, Ohio; aunt, Nancy (Thigpen) Gore and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Betty Thigpen and Bob and Betty Dakin; stepfather, Jake Ranttila; fiancée, Pag-asa “Hope” Dayo; uncles, David Thigpen, Mark Thigpen, Robin Thigpen and Ray Lee Thigpen; uncle and best friend, Tony Thigpen; cousins, Mark Thigpen, Cathy Thigpen and Sharla Ranttila.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to services.

