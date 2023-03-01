LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Howard Bailes, 41, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1981, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David Howard Bailes and the late Oleta Sue (Littell) Bailes.

He enjoyed tinkering on projects, drawing, antiquing, cars and spending time with his family.

Jason is survived by his son, Elyjah Bailes of Leavittsburg, Ohio; father, David Howard Bailes; brother, Davey Bailes of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Betty Bailes of West Virginia, Raeann (Ed) Jones of Warren, Ohio and Yvette Bailes of Leavittsburg, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Sue (Littell) Bailes.

Take your time and pray. Thank God for each day. His love will find a way. These are the words I would say.

A celebration of life will take place from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the American Legion Hall of Leavittsburg, 201 South Leavitt Rd., Leavittsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

