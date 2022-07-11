WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis Rae Crawford, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 surrounded by her family at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 28, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and the Donna (Buckley) Landis.

She was a graduate of Vienna High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Akron University and eventually earned her master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Janis worked as a special education teacher for 38 years; teaching at both the Gordon D. James Career Center and the Mineral Ridge School District.

Janis was active at Blessed Sacrament Church.

She also enjoyed volunteering at Shepherd of the Valley. Janis enjoyed going out to dinner with friends, being around the ocean and tennis. She loved her grandchildren, particularly her granddaughter, Beyonca and grandson, Leonides. Janis also loved her dog, Tommy.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna “Cara” (Chad Allen) Crawford of Warren; son, Landis Crawford of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Beyonca Freeman; grandsons, Leonides Caltieri and Asante Allen and granddaughter, Abina Allen.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Crawford and a brother, Gary Landis

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation two hours prior to the service, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Janis will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Vienna Township Cemetery, Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.