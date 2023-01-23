WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Ballentine, 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born January 17, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Fenton and the late Mary (Chryst) Fenton.

She worked as a custodian at Lordstown Schools for over 15 years.

Janice enjoyed attending classic car cruises. She had a 1936 Ford, 1957 Austin and a 1940 Chevy Coupe. Janice also liked camping. She loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandson.

Janice is survived by her husband, Gordon Ballentine of Warren; daughter, Jodi (Shawn) Putnam of Youngstown; sister, Linda Campana; brother, Donald Fenton and grandson, Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Autumn.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Janice will be laid to rest in Lordstown Cemetery.

