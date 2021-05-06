Janice Lynn Garlick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loved wife, Janice L. Garlick, 70, born September 17, 1950 went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Janice is survived by her husband, a son and daughter and two grandchildren.



Janice loved people, going on trips to Israel, singing Christian songs and going out to eat.



Janice will be sorely missed by her husband.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

