CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Janice Lee Sudol, age 67 of Champion, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 surrounded by the love of her family. She fought with courage, grace and fortitude against cancer. Janice touched many people’s lives with her loving heart, strength of character, and positivity. She dedicated her life to her family.

Janice was born on April 29, 1955.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend.

She is survived by Jim, the love of her life, her best friend and husband. She was blessed by God with two wonderful children, Tiffany and Shaun; daughter-in-law, Tiffany whom she referred to as “daughter from another mother”; Henry, her son-in-law, recognized for his great hugs; grandson, Shaun, known as her “little buddy” and grandson and granddaughter, Henry and Lily, the absolute joys of her life.

While she will be truly missed by all who knew her, she will live on through stories, the unconditional love she gave and the kindness and resilience that she modeled throughout her life.

Janice attended Warren G. Harding High School.

She met her husband, Jim and her life “truly” began. They built a house, family and several businesses together rooted in their faith in God and each other. While she came from a childhood of hardship, she admirably remained perseverant and optimistic. Janice nurtured her husband and children by encouraging and finding paths for them to pursue their interests and make their dreams reality. She always balanced work and family time, role modeling for her daughter, the ability to simultaneously work and be a supportive mom.

Janice enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren. She would playfully engage in pillow fights with Shaun and eagerly listen to his piano, trumpet, or flute serenades. She loved doing Lily’s hair, reading books to Henry and playing dinosaurs. Everyone who knew her would say that she was uplifting and demonstrated a strength of will that was unsurpassed. She possessed a gracious heart welcoming friends and family into her home and life. Janice loved holidays. She would gather the family and host a party with the best homemade food and cookies. As a constant nurturer, she even gave her plants lots of love, always maintaining gorgeous gardens. Her favorite vacations were spent with her grandchildren at her dream home in Naples, Florida.

Janice’s name in Hebrew means “God is gracious” and God certainly was to have given us such an angel on earth.

Friends may greet the family at Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH, 44483 on Monday, June 27 for visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. for the worship service in her memory. Those wishing to join us for lunch to celebrate Janice’s life may do so immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Champion Presbyterian Church to support their music program.

Arrangement handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

