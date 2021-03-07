Janice L. Russell, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. Russell, 83, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.

She was born March 24, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore Thorpe and the late

Josephine Gillam.

On the 30th of November 1962, she married the late Carl Russell.



She was a graduate of Howland High School and also attended Warren Business College.

Janice worked at Peerless Electric as an executive secretary and retired from Hills/Ames Department Stores in 2004.

Janice was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed reading, NASCAR and working puzzles.

Janice cherished her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as “Nanny”. She always had a shoulder to cry on and an open ear whenever you needed her. She will be missed by all who have known and loved her.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Renee (Rob) Frank; son, Richard Russell and daughter,

Denise Rupnow; her grandchildren, Kelly (David), David, Jr., (Beth), Samantha, Katherine, Tarah and

Abby and her beloved great grandchildren, Dylan, Brianna, Nevaeh and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 25 years, Carl Russell.

Friends may call the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield, Ohio.

