Janet Rae Golembowski, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Rae Golembowski, 70, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home.



She was born May 29, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hamlin Richard Rose and Joy E. (McCready) Rose.



On December 28, 1977, she married Stanley Golembowski. They shared 43 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



She was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School and was a homemaker.

Janet enjoyed camping at Kinzua, fishing on Memesagamesing Lake in Canada, gardening flowers and she was an amazing cook. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids who called her “Mema” or “Maama”



She is survived by her husband, Stanley Golembowski of North Bloomfield, Ohio; mother, Joy E. Rose; three daughters, Joell (Ed) Juracka of Chicago, Illinios, Juliann (Jeremy Cottrill) Golembowski of Warren, Ohio and Jenny (Tom) Riedel of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Connor, Brison and Brody Molk, Julien, Bella, Lily, Owen and Wyatt Golembowski, Jordan Gardner, Noah Golembowski and Eyan Riedel; sister, Joann (John) Liptak and brother, Jim (Valerie) Rose.



She was preceded in death by her father.



Private services will be held.



A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Noon, Sunday April 11, 2021 at the Sunrise Inn, 510 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio.



Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.