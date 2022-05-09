WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Luta, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 1, 1943, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dwight and Irene (Kovach) Bennage.

On August 10, 1961, she married Ronald Louis Luta. They shared 48 years of marriage until his passing March 30, 2010.

She was a nurse’s aide.

Janet attended Grace Baptist Church in Akron.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State and enjoyed cooking, crocheting and helping others.

Janet is survived by her four daughters, Susan J. (Kevin Thomas) Luta of Warren, Ohio, Kimberly Luta of Zanesville, Ohio, Pamela (Scott) May of Nevada and Ronni (Brent Hall) Luta of Massillon, Ohio; sisters, Patricia Bennage and Marilyn Bennage both of Greensburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Samantha, Stephanie, Joseph, Jacob, Austin, Dashana, Lincoln, Renee, Melissa, Brianna and Ella; nine great-grandchildren and best friend, Pat Keefe.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Raymond and Richard Bennage.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

