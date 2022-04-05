CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Faust, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1935, in Central City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Bessie (Frasier) Miller.

On August 2, 1953, she married John G. Faust. They shared 63 years of marriage until his passing July 27, 2017.

She was a graduate of Shanksville High School in Pennsylvania.

She was employed as a hairdresser at The Hair-Em for over 30 years.

Janet was a good cook, talented seamstress and she loved being a grandma and great-grandma.

Janet was a member of Braceville Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Karla (Michael) Kakias of Warren, Ohio and Brenda (Joseph) Mazanetz of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, James “Jay” (Tara) Kakias, Aaron (Katie) Mazanetz, Michael (Putri Januarti) Kakias and Jonathan (Kayla) Mazanetz and great-granddaughter, Natalie Kakias.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Isabelle Boozer and brother, Lester Miller.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

