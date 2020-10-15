Janet L. Stein, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L Stein, 82, of Cortland, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born on February 12, 1938, in Warren, to the late Herbert and Ruth McConnell Rising.

Janet graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1956, and she attended Bowling Green State University.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker,raising and caring for her family.

She married Charles E. Stein on August 30,1958. They shared a beautiful 62 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together.

Janet embodied a love for people and friendships; to know Janet was to love her and that kindness and love she shared to so many can never be replaced. Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi, celebrating every holiday (especially Christmas), shopping at QVC and watching her children and grandchildren grow. Family was truly everything to her.



Janet will be missed dearly by her husband Charles,her four children: Charles E. (Ruth) Stein.,Jr., of North Bloomfield, Douglas A. (Natalie) Stein, of Champion, Todd H Stein. (Julieanne ) Stein, and Amy E. (Mark) Waid, both of Cortland. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Jeffrey, Taylor, Alexandra, Brooke, Caroline, Mark, Meg, Madalyn, Molly and RJ.



She is welcomed home by her parents and a brother, Richard Rising.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmer officiating.

Friends are welcomed one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to current public health situation and state mandate, facial coverings and social distance protocols will be put in place.

Interment will take place in the Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janet Stein to Howland Community Church, or the Activities Department at Gillette Nursing Home.

To see online condolences to the family, visit wwwcarlwhall.com .

More stories from WKBN.com: