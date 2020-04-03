Janet L. Morgan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Morgan, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth Morris Morgan and Helen Maxine (Thackwell) Morgan.

She was a graduate of Howland High School and also the Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Janet was a middle school teacher at Warren City Schools retiring after teaching for over 30 years.

Janet was an OSU Alumni Member.

She enjoyed researching her ancestry, her cats and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Her family remembers her amazing memory, she could recount things in vivid detail that others could barely remember.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Maxine (Thackwell) Morgan of Warren, Ohio; brother, Bruce E. Morgan; niece, Amanda N. (Steven) Treadway of Boardman, Ohio; nephews, Daniel Morgan of Columbus, Ohio and Justin (Tara) Morgan of Newton Falls, Ohio; great-niece and nephew, Chloe and Bryce Treadway, as well as great-niece, Gigi Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Morris Morgan.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.