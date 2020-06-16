Janet K. Cassidy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet K. Cassidy, 72, of Warren, passed away surrounded by her children on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 4, 1947, in Warren, to Norman Clifford “Cliff” and Lena (Flaminio) Pemberton.

Janet attended Warren G. Harding High school and went on to work for Delphi, retiring in 2003 after over 32 years.

On April 23, 1966, she married Philip M. Cassidy. They shared almost 54 years of marriage and many happy memories before he passed away on January 9, 2020.

Janet enjoyed going to the casino, watching all the old movies, with her favorite being the Lone Ranger. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Loving memories of Janet will be carried on by her children, Ginger Jordan of Warren, Ohio, Gidget (Mark) Williams of Cortland, Ohio, Philip (Jennifer) Cassidy Jr, of Warren, Ohio, Tiffany (Greg Pitzer) Cassidy of Cortland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Constance Jordan, Mark Williams Jr., Samantha (Kevin Holmes) Bancroft, Gage Cassidy, Dominic Bancroft, Blaise Cassidy, Savanna Cassidy and Ashley Boyce; great grandchildren, Kayden and Kamryn Jordan and a great grandchild soon to be born, as well as two brothers, Norman (Fran) Pemberton of Southington, Ohio and Mark( Kelly) Pemberton of Youngstown, Ohio.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services at this time and Janet will be cremated. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

