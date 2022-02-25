HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet H. Seem, 87, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born October 17, 1934, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Wallace) Lund.

Janet graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952.

She met the love of her life and husband, Donald S. Seem, in high school. They were married on June 2, 1956 and had sixty-five wonderful years together.

Janet was employed as a secretary at Zamarelli Real Estate for years.

She enjoyed going shopping, traveling to Florida for the winter months, singing in the choir at church and attending activities with her grandchildren. Janet was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

She is survived by her husband, Donald S. Seem; daughters, Laurie (David) Moore of Hudson, Ohio and Susan Fleming of Cortland, Ohio; son, Donald C. (Melinda) Seem of Howland, Ohio and beloved grandchildren, Christopher Moore of Hudson, Ohio, Brittany (Spencer) German of Highland Heights, Ohio, Ryan Fleming of Cortland, Ohio, Ashley Seem of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Matthew Seem of Howland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lund Seem; sister, Louise Woods and son-in-law, William Fleming.

How lucky we were to be blessed with this bright and shinning light as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be in our hearts forever.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests anyone attending calling hours to please wear a mask.

A private service will be held, where Pastor James Baer will officiate.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to her family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or one you would think Janet would select.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.