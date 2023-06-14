BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Faye Fisher Richman, 83, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1940, in Wileyville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Bruce E. West and the late Mary Crane West.

Janet graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and Kent State University.

She married the love of her life, Jack Martin Richman on June 20, 1959. They shared 58 years of marriage together.

She retired from Electronic Data Systems Corporation, where she had been employed as an administrative secretary for 11 years.

Janet was a member of the Liberty Bible Church in Vienna, Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, especially making blankets, gardening, and traveling.

Surviving are two sons, Troy (Marlene) Richman and Trevor Richman; daughter, Victoria (Joseph) Atkins; nine grandchildren, Rachelle Atkins, Veronica (Teddy) Bellay, Leah (Brandon) Souto, Ryan Richman, Joseph (Amanda) Atkins, Kevin (Tony) Atkins, Cody (Laurie) Richman, Frank Hedge and Derick Hedge. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Martin Richman; and a brother, Frank V. Fisher.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Allan McCracken will officiate.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Sager Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

