Janellen A. Palmer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janellen A. Palmer, 79, of Warren, passed away early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 23, 1939 in Cass, West Virginia, a daughter of Hilbert and Nola (Good) Payne.

Janellen was a 1957 graduate of Shinnston High School in West Virginia and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married James C. Palmer, Sr. on July 15, 1963. They shared 28 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 17, 1991.

Janellen enjoyed collecting; especially glassware and playing computer games and keeping up with friends on Facebook.

She is survived by two sons, James C. (Laura) Palmer, Jr. of Warren and Jason K. (Anna) Palmer of Lordstown. She also leaves behind a brother, Lloyd R. Payne of Warren; three grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Harold Deavers, of Mannington, West Virginia and Joe Baldwin of Shinnston and two sisters-in-law, Edna Rose Payne of Hilltop, West Virginia and Charlotte Payne, of Ofallon, Missouri.

Besides her husband, Janellen was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Carl, John, Kenneth and Wayne and three sisters, Eleanor “Sis” Riblett, Sherry Deavers and Geri Baldwin.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Lordstown Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mrs. Palmer are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.