Janelle A. Parry, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janelle A. Parry, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 85, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living.

Janelle was born December 16, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, to Wilmer and Reba (Currington) Beach.

Janelle loved her family, her Bernedoodle “Baby”, her home and Walt Disney. They vacationed in Walt Disney twice a year for as long as we can remember, right up until she was no longer able to travel in 2017.

On June 5, 1955, she married her husband, Ray and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Jeffrey (Teresa) Parry, Clint (Liset) Parry and Lisa (Edward) Medved; seven grandchildren, Zachary Parry, Jared (Meagan) Medved, Nicole (Jim) Csernik, Jenna (Jack) Ridge, Alexa Medved, Cole Medved and Justin Parry and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Alexander, Ava and Ana. She is also survived by Courtney Woofter, a very special person in her life that she loved as one of her own children.

We would like to thank the entire staff at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living and Crossroads Hospice for their amazing care.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

