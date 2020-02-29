Jane Marie Russell, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane M. Russell, 52, of Vienna, Ohio, passed Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 13, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John Ward and Rebecca Kling.

Jane was a member of Liberty Bible Church and was employed at Consumer Support Services as a caregiver for 18 years.

She was a fantastic gardener, enjoyed cooking, crafts, genealogy and planning parties.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Blake of Cortland, Ohio, Kara Urey and Nina Urey, both of Vienna, Ohio; lifelong companion, David Urey of Vienna, Ohio; son-in-law, Bill Blake; mother, Rebecca Kling; father, John Ward; brother, John (Sherry) Palo of Newton Falls, Ohio; sisters, Jean (Tim) Coudriet and Leah Clarke, both of Niles, Ohio, Kim Ward of Youngstown, Ohio, Charlotte Hildreth of Fowler, Ohio and Sarah Hildreth of Cortland, Ohio and her beloved grandchildren, Ashlynn, Billy and Joey.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers-in-law; ex-husband and one sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Liberty Bible Church, 2111 Sodom Hutchings Road, NE, Vienna, Ohio, 44473, where Pastor Andy Lake will officiate.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Cancer Center at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.