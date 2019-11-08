Jan C. Revis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jan C. Revis, 53, of Warren, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 13, 1966 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Helen Louise (Stock) Truman.

Jan was a 1983 graduate of Springfield High School and was employed with Trumbull County Children’s Services for 21 years, prior to retiring.

She married John R. Revis on May 18, 1996. They shared 23 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Jan was a conservationist and loved nature and animals. She also enjoyed gardening.

Besides her husband, Jan is survived by a son, Brandon Revis of Warren; a brother, John (Tracy) Truman of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Joyce Boncyk, Jim Truman and Julie Truman.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Revis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

