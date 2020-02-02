James Warren Montgomery, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Warren Montgomery, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born April 3, 1949 in Warren, a son of the late Warren Clyde “Monk” Montgomery and the late Helen (Sikon) Montgomery.

On July 31, 1998 he married Phyllis Ann (Barth) Zvara and they have spent the last 21 years together.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School class of 1967.

Jim was a truck driver at MACK Industries for about 15 years.

He was a member of Moose Lodge 1012 and many people will know him from Harley’s Bar. The family asks that anyone with a Harley’s Bar shirt, to please wear it to the services in his memory.

Jim loved riding his Harley, being with his dogs, helping his friend, Keith Dunbar, race vintage cars and watching NASCAR.

He was a proud supporter of all of our U.S. Veterans.

Most of all, he loved his family and his beloved grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Phyllis A. Montgomery of Warren, Ohio; sons, Warren James (Betsy Coulter) Montgomery of Warren, Ohio, Andrew James “AJ” Montgomery of Nevada, Corey Metzenroth of Champion, Ohio, Scott (Ava) Metzenroth of Warren, Ohio, Jerry (Stacey) Montgomery of Newton Falls, Ohio; daughters, Lorie (John) States of Tennessee, Patty (Dominic) Nacarato of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Regina (Joshua) Hall of Champion, Ohio; brother, Jeff (Cathy) Montgomery of Braceville, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori (Tim)Wulff; sister, Jean Salcone; brother, Jackie Montgomery.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where his future grandson Skylar Coulter will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make material contributions to Veterans Outreach, 7 Belgrade Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, in his memory.

