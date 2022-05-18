WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. DeSavigny, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born in Warren, Ohio to James T. DeSavigny and Garnet Knell DeSavigny.

Jim retired after 37 years at Copperweld Steel as a crane operator.

Jim loved to spend his time golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Beverly DeSavigny; daughters, Lauri (Clyde) Baker and Leslie (Mark) Bennett; sons, James R. (Chris) DeSavigny and David (Melissa) DeSavigny; grandchildren, Amanda (John), Travis (Lauren), Kyle (Rachel), Marshall, Colt, Hunter, London, Gabriel and Olivia and great-grandchildren, Jadron, Avery and Kendall. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anita Balentine and grandson, Jacob Bennett.



There will be a celebration of life on Friday, May 20, 2022, at First United Church of Christ, 280 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

