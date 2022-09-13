WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Thomas Davis, Jr., 56, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born June 24, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James T. Davis, Sr. and Faye (Binnion) Davis.

James worked for B and T Trucking in North Lima and was a certified master mechanic.

He enjoyed carpentry, joking around, cooking and eating, but above all he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

James is survived by his wife, Michelle Davis of Warren, Ohio, whom he married August 17, 1987; daughters, Alecia (Allen) Davis of Youngstown, Ohio and Hailey (Chris) Kemble of Warren, Ohio; son, Damon Davis of Warren, Ohio; mother, Faye (Binnion) Davis; two sisters; and grandchildren, Makaeluh, Aubrey, Connor and Rilynn.

In accordance with James’ wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

