James Scott Mong, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Scott Mong, 98, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 15, 1923 in Blairs Corners, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lawrence Arbogast Mong and the late Guadalupe Marie Ambrize Mong, the last child out of ten.

On October 2, 1950 he married Mildred E Burgy and they have spent the last 70 years together.



James was a graduate of Keystone High School in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

After school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving honorably as a naval gunner during World War II.



He worked in the transportation industry hauling steel, retiring at 62. He went on to drive a bus for the Trumbull County Office of Elderly Affairs for about ten years.

Once he fully retired, he continued being active by volunteering with the Red Cross and also with Hillside Hospital. He was a 5-Gallon Donor with the Red Cross.



James was a 52-year member of First Presbyterian Church, a member of Masonic Lodge #794 and he also enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mildred E. Mong of Warren, Ohio; son, Gregory (Jennifer) Mong of Niles, Ohio and daughters, Linda (Don) Nichols of South Carolina, Jennifer (Charles) Kovach of Florida and Carrie Gibbs of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as all of his nine brothers and sisters.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Red Cross, Mahoning Avenue Chapter of Warren, Ohio, in his memory.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of James Scott Mong, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.