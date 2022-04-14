SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Samuel Pratt, 74, of Southington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born November 29, 1947, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Dale L. Pratt and Helen Virginia (Robinson) Pratt.

On April 9, 1970, he married the former Sandra Sands. They just celebrated 52 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1965 graduate of Victory High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

James retired from General Motors in the paint department after 41.5 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

James was an active member of Glenn Christian Church, where he operated the sound system and helped with the maintenance.

He loved working on cars and fixing things and used his talents to help anyone that he could.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra S. Pratt of Southington, Ohio; children, Sherri Pratt of Southington, Ohio, Michael Pratt of Southington, Ohio and Marci Pratt of Warren, Ohio; sister, Sandra (Buzzy) McKinley; grandchildren, Ray D. Ellis, Jonathan (Natalie) D. Ellis, Nicole Pratt, Joseph Pratt and Andrew Pratt and great-grandson, Barrett Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Stephen M. Sprague will officiate and military honors will be observed. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to services.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

