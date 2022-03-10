CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Pecoraro, Jr., (aka “Jimmie”), 76, of Canfield, Ohio, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Mercy Health Boardman surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

He was born June 2, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late James Pecoraro, Sr. and the late Margaret Loretta Nocera Pecoraro.

Jimmie graduated in 1963 from Boardman High School.

He was employed as a sheet metal worker in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning business.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jimmie loved life and was the life of the party. He could light up any room. He was a genuine man who loved his friends and family and always greeted others with a hug and a smile. Jimmie and Barbara Jean were regulars at Rolling Mills, where they would enjoy singing karaoke, laughing with friends and dancing the night away. Jimmie loved music and was often asked to sit in with some of the local area bands for a song or two. He enjoyed all sports and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and New York Yankees. Jimmie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

James is survived by his partner, Barbara Jean Sweeney; son, Jeffrey J. Pecoraro of Niles, Ohio; brother, Mark Pecoraro of Austintown, Ohio; father-in-law, Leroy Lyons and mother-in-law, Stella Lyons, both of Warren, Ohio and two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Debby) Lyons and Robert Stahlman both of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mae Pecoraro, whom he married July 21, 1990; sister, Patricia Pecoraro and his sister-in-law, Debbie Stahlman.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio, where Very Reverend John-Michael Lavelle, D. Min will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

