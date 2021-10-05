James Ross Bacon, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Ross Bacon, 81, of Champion, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 31, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. and Verna A. (Wensing) Bacon.

On April 23, 1983, he married the former Gloria J. Smith. They shared 38 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1957 graduate of Champion High School and retired from Packard Electric, after 30 years of service.

James enjoyed classic cars and owned a 1959 Cadillac Convertible. He also enjoyed classic and modern motorcycles and owned a 1940 Indian, which is now in a museum. James bred, raised and trained Labrador Retrievers for hunting. He had many hobbies of which consisted of archery, dirt bike racing, motocross and boating. After retirement, he loved caring for his yard, going to swap meets and auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Bacon of Champion, Ohio; son, Kirk (Mary) Bacon of Mesopotamia, Ohio; daughters, Kimberly (Christopher) Lashley of Bradenton, Florida and Kathi (Edward) Kriner of Niles, Ohio; stepson, David (Melissa) Smith of Wickenburg, Arizona; sister, Sarah Lee Neill of Utah; grandchildren, Eric, Nicolette, Sean, Amber, Nathaniel, Ian, Jamie, Adam, Dalton, Christina, Alexandria, Evan and Chloe and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte (Miller) Jones; brother, John Bacon; grandson, Christopher, as well as a great-grandchild, Payson.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Ste. #270, Cleveland, OH 44125, in his memory.

