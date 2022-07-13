WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Clime, 102, of Warren, Ohio passed away on July 12, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

He was born June 26, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Ernest Clime and the late Alice Beulah (Whiteley) Clime.

James was a graduate of Bucyrus High School, he graduated from the Dana School Of Music and also from Union Theological Seminary in New York.

He served in World War II in the US Army in the 15th Ordinance Br. Medical Detachment.

James was an accomplished pianist and organist and worked professionally as a musician his whole life. He played piano and organ at First Community Village in Columbus as well as several other places including churches for weddings and funerals as well as Garcia’s Mexican Bar in Columbus. He also gave voice and piano lessons.

As he got older he moved closer to his family in Warren, where he started attending church at Covenant Presbyterian Church. He played piano and sang in the choir. James became a resident of Clearview Lantern Estates, and was their longest living resident at 16 years.

James is survived by his sister Helen E. Clime of Champion, Ohio, many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews including Bill and Cindy Thirion, Kellie (Jason) Cleland, David Thirion, Bruce Minnick and Bethany Culp .

He was preceded in death by parents as well as his sister Dorothy Stuber.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., where Pastor David Black will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oakdale Dr NW, Warren, OH 44485 in James’ memory.

A special thank you goes to Tammy and the staff at Clearview Lantern for the wonderful friendship and care they gave to James.